March 4 (UPI) -- Morrissey will launch his first-ever Broadway residency in the spring.

Variety confirmed the 59-year-old British singer will perform seven dates at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York in May.

An announcement said the show will explore Morrissey's decades-long career. The announcement seems to hint the singer will perform a number of songs from his time with The Smiths.

Deadline said Morrissey's residency will take place between May 2 and 11. The singer will release the album California Son, a collection of covers of songs from the 1960s and '70s, on May 24.

Morrissey recorded and performed with The Smiths in the mid-1980s and released his debut solo album, Viva Hate, in 1988. He last released the album Low in High School in November 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for Morrissey's Broadway residency show:

May 2 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 3 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 4 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 7 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 8 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 10 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

May 11 - New York, N.Y. at Lunt-Fontanne Theater

