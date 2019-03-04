Left to right, Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale of Halestorm arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alice Cooper (L) and his wife Sheryl Goddard. Cooper will be embarking on a summer tour alongside Halestorm. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Rock icon Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced a co-headlining, North American summer tour.

The 19-city amphitheater tour is set to kickoff on July 17 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., before wrapping up on Aug. 16 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J.

Cooper and Halestorm will also be performing in cities such as Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Houston and Nashville, among others.

Motionless In White will also be performing on all dates of the tour. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Cooper will be introducing a new stage show on the tour titled Ol Black Eyes Is Back. The rock star is also expected to have new music released in time for the tour.

"We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll...Alice Cooper," Halestorm frontman Lzzy Hale said in a statement. "Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"