Kevin Jonas sits on the stage at the "Celebrity Apprentice" Season 14 red carpet and press conference on March 20, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nick Jonas (R) with Priyanka Chopra. The married couple appear in the new music video for "Sucker" alongside Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The reunited Jonas Brothers sing about love and obsession to spouses Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the music video for "Sucker."

The clip, released on Friday, features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas back together with new music for the first time in six years.

The band and their leading ladies don colorful, elaborate outfits as the celebrity family parties around a castle setting.

"I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars/ I follow you through the dark, can't get enough/ You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain/ And, baby, you know it's obvious/ I'm a sucker for you," the Jonas Brothers sing.

The Jonas Brothers will be taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden from Monday to Thursday where they will take part in Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts and will perform live.