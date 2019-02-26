Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Mark Hollis, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1980s band Talk Talk, has died at age 64.

Hollis' longtime manager Keith Aspden told the BBC on Tuesday that Hollis died after a short illness.

"Sadly it's true," Aspden said. "Mark has died after a short illness from which he never recovered."

Aspden remembered Hollis in a statement to NPR.

"I can't tell you how much Mark influenced and changed my perceptions on art and music. I'm grateful for the time I spent with him and for the gentle beauty he shared with us," he said.

Hollis was born in Tottenham, London, in 1955. He started recording music with the band The Reaction in the 1970s and founded Talk Talk with bassist Paul Webb and drummer Lee Harris in 1981.

Talk Talk released its debut album, The Party's Over, in 1982, which included the single "Talk Talk." The group found success in the U.K. following the release of its third album, The Colour of Spring, in 1986, which featured the singles "Life's What You Make It" and "Living in Another World."

Talk Talk released its final album, Laughing Stock, in 1991 and disbanded the same year. Hollis pursued a solo career, releasing the album Mark Hollis in 1998, but stopped performing and withdrew from the public to focus on his family, according to the Guardian.

Tony Kanal, who recorded a cover of Talk Talk's song "It's My Life" with No Doubt in 2003, paid tribute to Hollis in an Instagram post Monday.

"Thank you Mark for the art you created and for letting us share our version of it with the world," he wrote.