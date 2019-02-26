Janet Jackson attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is "so excited" to launch her first Las Vegas residency in May.

The 52-year-old singer confirmed plans for her Metamorphosis residency show at Park Theater at Park MGM in a tweet Tuesday.

"Hey u guys, I'm so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, 'Metamorposis'! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation!" Jackson wrote, referencing her 1989 album, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

"I'll be at the @parkmgm in May, July & August," she told fans. "#MetamorphosisVegas Citi presale starts Wed., 2/27 at 12PM PT!"

Jackson will kick off her residency May 17 and perform 14 additional shows, according to Variety. Jackson's fan club members will have early access to tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with general sales to begin March 2.

An official announcement said Metamorphosis will follow Jackson's journey from a young girl with self-esteem issues to an empowered global icon. The show will feature "electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits" and fan favorite songs.

Jackson last released the single "Made for Now" featuring Daddy Yankee in August, and is expected to release a new album this year.