BTS wins Artist of the Year and two other prizes at Korean Music Awards

K-Pop group BTS pose for camera during the red carpet ceremony for 2018 MAMA Fan's Choice in Japan in Saitama, Japan, on December 12, 2018.

BTS arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019. The group won Artist of the Year and two prizes with their hit song, "Fake Love," at this year's Korean Music Awards (KMA), Tuesday.

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS lifted the Artist of the Year award, and two prizes with their global hit song, "Fake Love," at this year's Korean Music Awards (KMA), held on Tuesday.

It was the second year in a row that BTS has received the KMA Artist of the Year award.

The septet clinched two other prizes -- Song of the Year and Best Pop Song -- for the artistic excellence they achieved with "Fake Love" at the awards event held at the Guro Arts Valley in eastern Seoul.

The KMA is an annual music award ceremony which awards artists on the basis of artistic achievement, rather than on popularity or sales performance.

With the album "soony eight" veteran female singer Jang Pil-soon took the Album of the Year award at the event while Airy picked up the Rookie of the Year award.

The Best Contribution award went to veteran female artist Yang Hee-eun.

"I give my words of thanks (to Yang Hee-eun), a great predecessor who has sung for longer than I have lived, who made it possible for us to stand on this stage," BTS' team leader RM said, taking the top artist award.

Suga also said "'Fake Love' is a meaningful, glorious song for us, which achieved a solid feat on Billboard."

"As a person who makes and produces music regardless of gender, age or nationality, I am well aware how meaningful and what an honor this award is. I will continue to work hard to make good music and to spread K-pop around the world," Suga said.