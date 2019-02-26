Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's hit single "7 Rings" has topped Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart for a fifth consecutive week.

The track, which appeared on the singer's latest album Thank U, Next, is the first song to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Drake's "God's Plan" from February 2018.

"7 Rings" is also the first song by a woman to stay on top for five weeks since Adele's "Hello" reached No. 1 during its first 10 weeks starting in November 2015.

Billboard made the announcement on Monday days after Thank U, Next reached the top spot on the U.S. album chart.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars' new song "Please Me" also reached the Hot 100 chart, coming in a No. 5.

Grande released a music video for "7 Rings" in January which featured the singer hosting an all-girl house party.

Grande is set to headline the Manchester Pride Festival in England which takes place from Aug. 23-26.