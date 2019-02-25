Feb. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving fans a glimpse of its "Crown" music video.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, released a teaser for the video Monday ahead of the song's debut next week.

The animal-themed video shows TXT members Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai sing and dance. The song's Korean title is "One Day Horns Sprouted in My Head."

"#TXT (#TOMORROWXTOGETHER) Official Teaser 1," TXT's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted Monday.

"Crown" will appear on TXT's debut album, The Dream Chapter: Star, which debuts March 4. The boy band shared a tracklist for the album last week.

TXT is Big Hit's first new group to debut since the boy band BTS. The company introduced Beomgyu, Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai in teaser videos in January.