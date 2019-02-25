Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Nu metal band Korn and rock group Alice in Chains are teaming up on a summer tour.
The recording artists shared plans in a press release Monday for a co-headlining North American tour featuring the rock band Underoath.
Korn and Alice in Chains will kick off the tour July 18 in Del Valle, Texas, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 4 in Mountain View, Calif. Underoath will open every show of the 30-date tour, with Ho99o9 and Fever 333 to join on select dates.
Korn and Alice in Chains confirmed news of the tour Monday on Twitter. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
"Korn x @AliceInChains 2019 North American Tour. Tickets available Friday at 10AM local," Korn tweeted.
Korn x @AliceInChains 2019 North American Tour. Tickets available Friday at 10AM local: https://t.co/dZNZiqDnM2 | #KORNAIC pic.twitter.com/PnRo75Yq8P— Korn (@Korn) February 25, 2019
Korn will release a followup to its album The Serenity of Suffering this year. Alice in Chains is touring in promotion of its most recent album, Rainier Fog, which debuted in August.
Full list of dates for Korn and Alice in Chain's summer tour:
July 18: Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 20: The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 21: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23: Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 25: Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26: Nashville, Tenn @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28: West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 30: Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 31: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2: Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 3: Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 6: Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 7: Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9: Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 10: Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 11: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 13: Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 14: Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 16: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 17: Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 18: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20: Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 21: Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 23: Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 27: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
Aug. 31: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 2: Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 4: Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre