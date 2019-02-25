Korn shared plans for a co-headlining tour with Alice in Chains in a press release Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Nu metal band Korn and rock group Alice in Chains are teaming up on a summer tour.

The recording artists shared plans in a press release Monday for a co-headlining North American tour featuring the rock band Underoath.

Korn and Alice in Chains will kick off the tour July 18 in Del Valle, Texas, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 4 in Mountain View, Calif. Underoath will open every show of the 30-date tour, with Ho99o9 and Fever 333 to join on select dates.

Korn and Alice in Chains confirmed news of the tour Monday on Twitter. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Korn x @AliceInChains 2019 North American Tour. Tickets available Friday at 10AM local," Korn tweeted.

Korn will release a followup to its album The Serenity of Suffering this year. Alice in Chains is touring in promotion of its most recent album, Rainier Fog, which debuted in August.

Full list of dates for Korn and Alice in Chain's summer tour:

July 18: Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

July 20: The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 21: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23: Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 25: Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26: Nashville, Tenn @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28: West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 30: Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 31: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2: Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 3: Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 6: Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 7: Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 9: Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 10: Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 11: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 13: Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14: Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 16: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 17: Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 18: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20: Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 21: Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 23: Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 27: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

Aug. 31: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 2: Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 4: Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre