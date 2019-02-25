Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande is scheduled to headline the upcoming Manchester Pride Festival in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester, England, to headline the upcoming 2019 Manchester Pride Festival.

Years & Years, Bananarama, Kim Petras, Louisa, Lady Leshurr, Becky Hill, Louisa, Pixie Lott and DJ's Basement Jaxx and Faithless are also set to perform at the Pride Festival which takes place from Aug. 23-26.

Grande will be taking the stage on Aug. 25. Tickets, which include weekend and VIP passes, are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Manchester Pride campaigns for LGBT equality and celebrates LGBT life.

The festival marks a return to Manchester for Grande who was previously made an honorary member of the city following her involvement in the One Love benefit concert. The event was put together to help raise funds for the victims of the Manchester bombing that took place in May 2017 during one of Grande's concerts. The attack killed 22 people.