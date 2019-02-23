Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' tops the U.S. album chart

Singer Ariana Grande accepts the Best Pop award during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday are the movie soundtracks for A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody, followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 4 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 6, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour at No. 9 and Meek Mill's Championships at No. 10.