Peter Frampton has announced a final tour that will begin in June. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Peter Frampton has announced a summer and fall farewell tour that will be taking place primarily across North America.

Finale - The Farewell Tour is set to kick off on June 18 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla., before wrapping up on Oct. 12 at the Concord Pavilion in San Francisco.

Frampton will also be performing in cities such as Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Miami, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public beginning on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Frampton will be joined by special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on the tour along with his son Julian Frampton who will be performing on the West Coast stops.