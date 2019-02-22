Jason Derulo and K-pop acts Lay and NCT 127 honored Michael Jackson with the new single "Let's Shut Up & Dance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jason Derulo, Lay and NCT 127 have released a music video for their Michael Jackson tribute.

The 29-year-old American singer and the K-pop acts honored Jackson with the new single "Let's Shut Up & Dance," which debuted Thursday.

The energetic "Let's Shut Up & Dance" video features choreographed routines inspired by Jackson's dance moves. The video was shot at several locations around the globe.

"Let's Shut Up And Dance is out RIGHT NOW! Have you seen it yet? #TheGreatestDancer #LetsShutUpAndDance," Derulo tweeted Friday.

"A tribute. Let's Shut Up And Dance (feat. Jason Derulo) is out now! @jasonderulo @layzhang #LetsShutUpAndDance," NCT 127 wrote on its own account Thursday.

"Let's Shut Up & Dance" will appear in a four-part EP box set paying tribute to Jackson, according to Billboard. 769 Entertainment chairman Jerry Greenberg previously said the project aims to embody Jackson's spirit of diversity and inclusion.

"Our hope is that through this special project we can all come together in these challenging times and celebrate him, and to continue to keep his legacy alive for generations to come," Greenberg said.

Derulo is working on his fifth studio album, 2Sides. Lay, a member of the South Korean boy band EXO, released his second solo album, Namanana, in October, while NCT 127 released the repackaged album Regulate in November.