Music The 1975, Dua Lipa win big at the 2019 Brit Awards By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The 1975 and Dua Lipa won big at the 39th annual Brit Awards which recognizes excellence in popular British and international music. The 1975 took home the award Wednesday for Mastercard British Album of the Year for their release A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships alongside the award for British Group.

"We're so humbled by this award," the band, which consists of Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann, said onstage.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, won British Single for her Calvin Harris collaboration "One Kiss." Harris was also honored with Best British Producer.

Other winners include Little Mix for British Artist Video of the Year for "Woman Like Me" featuring Nicki Minaj; George Ezra for British Male Solo Artist; Jorja Smith for British Female Solo Artist; Drake for International Male Solo Artist; and Ariana Grande for International Female Solo Artist.

Actor Hugh Jackman opened the awards show from the O2 Arena in London with a rendition of "The Greatest Show" from his musical The Greatest Showman. The performance featured over 100 circus-themed dancers and host Jack Whitehall.