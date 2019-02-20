Akiva Schaffer attends the premiere of "The Watch" on July 23, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Jason Mitchell attend the MTV Movie Awards on April 9, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Lonely Island member Andy Samberg (R) and his wife Joanna Newsom. The Lonely Island have announced a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Comedic rap group The Lonely Island have announced their first-ever, North American multi-city tour.

The tour is set to begin at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 15 before heading over to The Anthem on June 18 in Washington D.C. The Lonely Island will then be wrapping things up on June 29 at The Armory in Minneapolis.

The trio, consisting of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, will also be performing in Philadelphia, New York, Brooklyn, Boston and Detroit.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

The Lonely Island, who have appeared on Saturday Night Live, are best known for their songs "I'm On A Boat," "Jizz In My Pants," "I Just Had Sex," and "Like A Boss," among others.