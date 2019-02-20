Pink performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Pink, pictured with Carey Hart and their children, shared a lyric video for her song "Walk Me Home" on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Pink is back with a new single.

The 39-year-old singer shared a lyric video Wednesday for her song "Walk Me Home."

"Walk Me Home" features a driving beat and optimistic lyrics. Pink asks a companion to stay with her her as they face an uncertain future together.

"Walk me home in the dead of night / I can't be alone with all that's on my mind / So say you'll stay with me tonight / 'Cause there is so much wrong going on outside," she sings.

Pink had previewed "Walk Me Home" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month. The single will appear on her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, which debuts in April.

"#WalkMeHome out now!" Pink tweeted Wednesday.

Pink last released the album Beautiful Trauma in October 2017. Variety said she will kick off a new leg of her accompanying tour March 1 in Sunrise, Fla.