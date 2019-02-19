Ariana Grande attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande celebrated on Twitter after ranking No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande made history by taking the top three spots on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 25-year-old singer celebrated Tuesday on Twitter after becoming the first artist since the Beatles to rank No. 1, 2 and 3 on the weekly chart.

Grande's single "7 Rings" holds the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week. Her song "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," debuted at No. 2 this week, with "Thank U, Next" coming in at No. 3.

"nonna just facetimed me and screamed 'ANYTHING ELSE U WANNA DO?'" Grande tweeted. "i'm so very proud and grateful for everything."

"this feels hilarious," she added. "i'm so grateful but it's just all so funny to me. love u so much it's unimaginable."

i’m so grateful but it’s just all so funny to me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2019

Billboard said Grande is only the second act to take the top three spots in the chart's history. The Beatles held the top three spots for five weeks in March and April 1964.

"7 Rings," "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and "Thank U, Next" appear on Grande's album Thank U, Next, which debuted Feb. 8. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.