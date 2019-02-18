Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Ariana Grande attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande celebrated on Twitter after her album "Thank U, Next" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the singer's fourth album to top the chart.

Billboard confirmed Thank U, Next ranked No. 1 with 360,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 14.

Thank U, Next, released Feb. 8, will appear on the Feb. 23 chart. It follows Grande's other No. 1 albums, Sweetener (2018), My Everything (2014) and Yours Truly (2013).

With 360,000 units, Thank U, Next had the biggest week for a pop album in over a year. Taylor Swift's album Reputation earned 1.24 million units on the chart dated Dec. 2, 2017.

In addition, Thank U Next had the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album and an album by a woman. The album had 307 million on-demand audio streams in the week ending Feb. 14, surpassing Ed Sheeran's ÷, which had 126.7 million streams in March 2017, and Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, which had 202.6 million in April.

Grande celebrated Thank U, Next's success Sunday on Twitter. She retweeted the Billboard article about the album and thanked her fans for their support.

"i love u sm and thank u," she wrote.

i love u sm and thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 17, 2019

Thank U, Next includes the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video references the movies Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.