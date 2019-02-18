Danny Gokey is having another child with wife Leyicet Gokey. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former American Idol contestant Danny Gokey is going to be a dad of four.

The 38-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post Saturday that he's expecting another child with his wife, Leyicet Gokey.

Gokey announced the news with the help of 6-year-old son Daniel, 4-year-old daughter Isabella and 17-month-old son Gabriel. He shared a photo of the trio showing Daniel holding up a sonogram.

"It's official!! Baby Gokey #4 is coming this August!!!" the star captioned the post.

Leyicet confirmed the news in a post on her own account. She shared a picture of Daniel and Isabella smiling as Gabriel cries.

"2 of the 3 are excited lol baby is due in August! So excited!!!! I know I've told half the world but I forgot to announce it here! lol," the expectant mom wrote.

Gokey and Leyicet celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in January. The couple rang in Daniel's sixth birthday the same month.

"Today this beautiful man turns 6," Leyicet wrote Jan. 20 on Instagram. "I just love the man he is becoming. He's generous, he cares for others, he serves others, he is a leader. I'm so blessed for our little family and so grateful I get to be a mama."

Gokey placed third, behind winner Kris Allen and runner-up Adam Lambert, in American Idol Season 8. He has since released several albums, including My Best Days (2010) and Rise (2017).