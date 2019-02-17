Bette Midler to perform 'Place Where Lost Things Go' at the Oscars

Singer and actress Bette Midler has been booked to perform at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Bette Midler announced on Twitter she plans to perform at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24 ... the nominated song from Mary Poppins...'The Place Where Lost Things Go' ...so excited!!" Midler tweeted Saturday.

All five of the Best Song nominees will be performed at the gala honoring excellence in fil. Also shortlisted for the honor are "All the Stars" from Black Panther; "I'll Fight" from RBG; "Shallow" from A Star is Born; and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.