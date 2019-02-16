A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's 'Hoodie SZN' tops U.S. album chart

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 for the roster dated Saturday is 21 Savage's I Am > I Was, followed by Future's Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD at No. 3, Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 4 and the A Star is Born soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Meek Mill's Championships at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 9 and Kodak Black's Dying to Live at No. 10.