BtoB singer Ilhoon to release new single 'Spoiler'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- BtoB singer Ilhoon will release a new solo single this month.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, born Jung Il-hoon, will return Feb. 21 with the new song "Spoiler" featuring Babylon.

Ilhoon shared a teaser image for the single on the BtoB official Twitter account Friday. The image shows a ripped piece of yellow paper with the song's title in the gap.

"Jung Il-hoon Digital single [Spoiler (Feat. Babylon)] 2019.02.21 18:00 (KST) COming soon! #JUNG_ILHOON #Spoiler #Babylon," the post reads.

Ilhoon previously collaborated with Babylon, a former member of the boy band N-train, on the R&B singer's single "What I Miss is You Back Then. The song debuted in December.

Ilhoon is known for the solo singles "Fancy Shoes" and "She's Gone." He released his debut solo EP, Big Wave, in March 2018.

BtoB also consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae. The group released the EP Hour Moment in November following Eunkwang's enlistment in the military.