21 Savage (L), pictured with Post Malone, spoke out in a new interview following his ICE arrest.

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- 21 Savage says he was "definitely targeted" by ICE during his arrest this month.

The 26-year-old rapper, who was born London, England, discussed his encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and possible deportation on Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

21 Savage, born She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, recalled how he was detained Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga. He said he was driving when he was suddenly pulled over by ICE officials.

"I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," the star said.

The "A Lot" rapper said ICE officials didn't tell him he was under arrest or explain why he was apprehended.

"They didn't -- they didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage,'" the star recounted.

"It was definitely targeted. There was helicopters," he added, later clarifying there was one helicopter present.

21 Savage was released on bond from ICE custody Wednesday. He said he's resigned to the possibility of being deported.

"Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I'm down 'cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life," the rapper said.

"So it's like even if I'm sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what's gonna come after that. So I'm not happy about it. But I'm accepting of it," he explained.

ICE alleges 21 Savage, a British national, overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. legally in July 2005 with his family. The rapper has a visa application from 2017 pending with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.