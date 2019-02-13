Drake paid homage to his mixtape "So Far Gone" on social media, giving thanks to Kanye West and Lil Wayne. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Drake celebrated on Instagram Wednesday the 10th anniversary of his star-making mixtape So Far Gone, which is coming to streaming services for the first time on Thursday.

Drake paid homage to the 2009 release by posting an image of So Far Gone's cover and penning a lengthy thank you note to those who helped him on the project including Noah '40' Shebib, Boi-1da, LeBron James, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Bun B, among others.

"@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best [explicit] and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career," Drake said about So Far Gone track "Say What's Real" which samples West's "Say You Will."

"@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me," Drake said about Wayne.

Drake's comments about West come after the pair were involved in a recent feud. West slammed Drake on Twitter in December, saying that the rapper threatened him.

Drake won Best Rap Song for "God's Plan" on Sunday at the Grammy Awards.