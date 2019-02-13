Black Pink answered questions on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink appears in a new edition of Pop Quiz on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The K-pop stars answered questions about each other backstage at the CBS late-night show in a video published Tuesday.

Black Pink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were first asked to name who can speak the most languages. All four singers answered Lisa, who was born in Bangkok, Thailand, and is of Thai heritage.

"I can speak Thai because I'm Thai," Lisa confirmed. "Korean, a little bit English and a little bit Japanese."

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa later agreed Rosé changes her hairstyle the most.

"You went pink, orange, red. Now you're blonde," Lisa told her bandmate.

In addition, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa named Jisoo as the most responsible member of Black Pink.

"She always takes care of us," Rosé explained.

"Like our mom," Jennie added.

Black Pink performed its hit single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" on Monday's episode of The Late Show. The group took the stage again Tuesday on Good Morning America, where it shared details about its first North American tour.