Lady Gaga wins BAFTA and Grammy for 'A Star is Born'

Singer-actress Lady Gaga attends the 91st annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills last Monday. She won BAFTA and Grammy awards Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. singer-songwriter Lady Gaga won BAFTA and Grammy awards for her musical romance A Star is Born on Sunday.

The pop star and actress skipped the BAFTAs -- or British Oscars for film -- in London so she could attend the Grammys gala honoring excellence in music.

"I can't believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA's," Lady Gaga tweeted. "I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy's to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn't be here without u #BAFTAs."

The message captioned a photo of Lady Gaga wearing a T-shirt and covering her face as she sits under a blanket on a couch with her glasses and a TV remote nearby.

The BAFTA win was in the category of Best Original Music.

Not long after the achievement was announced, Lady Gaga was back on Twitter with the update: "I'm not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I'm in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you."

The Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media was for the duet "Shallow" that Lady Gaga sings with Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director for A Star is Born.