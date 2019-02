Grammys: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez talk the power of music

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Host Alicia Keys brought former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett Smith onstage at the 61st annual Grammys.

The special moment featured the women talking about how music has affected their lives and the world for the better.

"Music has always been the one place where can feel truly free," Lopez said.

"Music has always helped me tell my story," Obama said. "Music helps us share ourselves."

"Who runs the world?" Keys asked to wrap things up.

The moment was followed up by Shawn Mendes taking the stage at the Grammys for the first time for a special performance of his song "In My Blood" which featured a surprise appearance by Miley Cyrus.

