Grammys: Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves pay tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Katy Perry arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dolly Parton arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town and Maren Morris performed a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 61st annual Grammys on Sunday.

Parton also took the stage to perform a number of her signature songs including "Here You Come Again" and "Jolene," among others.

The celebration ended with everyone coming together onstage for a rendition of "9 to 5" which featured a number of ticking clocks appearing in the background.

Parton is an eight-time Grammy winner who last performed at the awards show in 2001. She performed with Perry before at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards and Cyrus on The Voice also in 2016.