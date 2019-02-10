Grammys: Childish Gambino wins Song of the Year

Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Childish Gambino's "This is America" took home the Song of the Year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

The track beat out competition from "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai, "God's Plan" by Drake, "In My Blood" by Sawn Mendes, "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Gambino, the rap persona of actor Donald Glover, was not in attendance to accept the award.

Gaga was also a big winner at the Grammys, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin?)" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."

Other winners include Ariana Grande winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener; Dua Lipa, Silk City, Diplo and Mark Ronson winning Best Dance Recording for "Electricity," Chris Cornell winning Best Rock Performance for "When Bad Does Good."