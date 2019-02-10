Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham suffers vocal cord damage during heart surgery

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lindsey Buckingham's wife Kristen said the Fleetwood Mac music icon is recovering at home after recent emergency open heart surgery.

"Each day he is stronger than the last," Kristen Buckingham said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not."

Lindsey Buckingham, 69, was the lead guitarist and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac off and on since 1975 until last year.

Last April, the rock band announced it had fired Buckingham, and Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House would replace him on Fleetwood Mac's concert tour.

Rolling Stone said Buckingham was ousted because singer Stevie Nicks refused to work with him.

"After 43 years and the finish line so clearly in sight, it's hard to escape the conclusion that for the five of us to splinter part would be the wrong thing," Buckingham wrote band co-founder Mick Fleetwood in an unsuccessful bid to win back his job last year. "At the moment, the band's heart and soul has been diminished. But out center, which has seen us through so much, is only laying dormant."

Buckingham has been performing as a solo artist in recent months.

"We are saddened by this news. Our thoughts and love go out to Lindsey and his entire family. We are hopeful for his speedy recovery," his former bandmates tweeted Friday after hearing he suffering a health crisis.