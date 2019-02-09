Backstreet Boys' 'DNA' tops the U.S. album chart

The Backstreet Boys perform on "Good Morning America Show" in New York City on July 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Backstreet Boys perform during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Backstreet Boys has the No. 1 album -- "DNA" -- on the Billboard 200 this week. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys' DNA is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 for the chart dated Saturday is Future's Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD, followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 3, the A Star is Born soundtrack at No. 4 and Weezer's Teal Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 6, Meek Mill's Championships at No. 7, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was at No. 8, Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 9 and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 10.