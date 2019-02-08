Maren Morris said she's honored to be up for Record of the Year and other awards at the 61st Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Middle" singer Maren Morris says her five Grammy nominations came as a shock.

The 28-year-old country star said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Friday that she's honored to be up for Record of the Year and other awards at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"It was definitely a shock," Morris said of her nominations.

"I feel like all the nominations that I received this year were on songs that were risks, and I feel like they paid off," she added. "It's really encouraging for me to keep taking these risks in my career because if it's not scaring me, it's probably not thing worth doing."

Morris is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "The Middle" with Zedd and Grey, Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Dear Hate" featuring Vince Gill, and Best Country Solo Performance for her cover of the Elton John song "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters." She said her nod for "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" was particularly meaningful.

"It's one of my favorite songs of Elton and [lyricist] Bernie [Taupin]'s," the singer said. "And then to get that Grammy nom for it, and especially in a country category, is such a surprising honor. And I feel like it's just so full circle and means a whole lot."

Morris was nominated for four Grammys in 2017 and won Best Country Solo Performance. She is up against friends, such as Brandi Carlile, this year, and said she'd be happy to see others take home the win.

"It's my 9th nomination, as a new artist that's only put one record out, I feel like it's just amazing to go," the star said. "And I always love the Grammys so much because I get really inspired sitting in the crowd and watching the performances. And I feel like this year is gonna bring out the big guns."

Morris will perform with Dolly Parton during a tribute to the singer at the Grammys. The awards show will feature an opening number from Camila Cabello, who said to expect surprises during her performance.