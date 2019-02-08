Camila Cabello said she plans to enjoy her opening number at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello says people can expect some "surprises" during her Grammys performance.

The 21-year-old singer said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday that she plans to enjoy her opening number with Ricky Martin, J. Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval at the 61st Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"Well, there's definitely some surprises that are going to happen," Cabello teased. "But the priceless moment I'm looking for, I really just want to enjoy it. That is my resolution for this year."

"If something's really important to you and you really, really care about it, don't forget to just soak it in," she said. "So that's what I really want... to enjoy it and have it be a celebration of my first album and 'Havana' and everything that song has done in my life."

Cabello is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)" at this year's Grammys. She shared a series of photos Tuesday on Instagram during rehearsals for the awards show.

"'All art is dangerous,'" the star wrote in the caption.

The former Fifth Harmony singer had posted a picture in the studio Sunday.

"i have butterflies in my tummy #GRAMMYTIME," she wrote.

Cabello was announced as a Grammys performer in January. Dolly Parton will also take the stage at the awards show during a tribute to her featuring Katy Perry, Maren Morris and other performers.