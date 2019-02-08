Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande has released her latest album titled "Thank U, Next" and a music video for single "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has released her fifth studio album titled Thank U, Next alongside a music video for new single, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Grande announced that the album was available on music streaming sites such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music on Twitter Thursday alongside an image of the album's cover.

The pink album cover features a photo of the singer turned upside down, similar to the cover art for Grande's Sweetener album that was released in August.

Thank U, Next, in addition to the title track of the same name, features 12 tracks total including "Imagine," "7 Rings" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

The music video for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" takes place at a crowded party where Grande is attempting to steal a man away from a woman who looks similar to her.

The man is portrayed by Riverdale star Charles Melton who will next be seen in upcoming romance film The Sun is Also a Star alongside Yara Shahidi of Black-ish and Grown-ish fame.

Grande is nominated for two Grammy awards including Best Pop Solo Performance for "God is a Woman" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. The Grammys take place on Sunday, however, Grande will not be in attendance.