Jason Aldean (L), pictured with Brittany Aldean, took to Instagram after welcoming a baby girl with Brittany. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- "You Make It Easy" singer Jason Aldean is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

The 41-year-old country music star took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl, Navy Rome, with wife Brittany Aldean.

Aldean shared a close-up photo of Navy sleeping. He mentioned Memphis, his 14-month-old son with Brittany, in the caption.

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother," the singer wrote. "So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."

Aldean is also parent to two daughters, 15-year-old Keeley and 11-year-old Kendyl, with ex-wife Jessica Aldean. He announced Brittany's second pregnancy in July after conceiving via in vitro fertilization.

"After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids," the star told People. "I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick."

"I would much rather knock it out now while we're used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that. I think it's tougher when you get out of all that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all," he explained.

Aldean is known for the singles "Big Green Tractor," "Dirt Road Anthem," "Burnin' It Down" and "You Make It Easy." He last released the album Rearview Town in April.