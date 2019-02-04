Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine. The band has announced a new spring tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine have announced a new North American spring tour in support of their fourth studio album, High as Hope.

The High as Hope tour is set to begin on May 10th as Florence + the Machine performs in Mayer, Ariz., for the FORM Arcosanti festival before the band wraps things up on June 9 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Florence + the Machine will also be performing in cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York and Atlanta, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. local time through Live Nation. A pre-sale for Citi card holders will be taking place from Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. local time until Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Florence + the Machine previously toured in support of High as Hope last fall. The album, which was released in June, featured the singles "Sky Full" and "Hunger."