Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Big Boi is reuniting with rap collective the Dungeon Family for a new Spring tour.
The reunion tour, which will feature Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP the Great, is set to kick off on April 14 at the House of Blues in Chicago before wrapping things up on April 27 at the Salvage Station in Asheville, N.C.
Big Boi and the Dungeon Family will also be performing in Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 8.
The tour was announced after Big Boi made a guest appearance during Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Sleepy Brown also took the stage with Big Boi.
Big Boi has been linked to the Dungeon Family in the past through his two-man group with Andre 3000, Outkast.
Maroon 5, Big Boi perform at the Super Bowl halftime show
From left to right, Rapper Big Boi of Outkast, musician Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and rapper Sleepy Brown perform during the halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Travis Scott performs "Sicko Mode." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Big Boi performs "The Way You Move." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sleepy Brown performs. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs "Moves Like Jaggar." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Levine plays guitar as Scott crowd surfs. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Levine jumps as he performs with a gospel choir. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Maroon 5 is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You." Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Lanterns float to the sky as Maroon 5 performs "She Will Be Loved." Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Lights spell out "Love" during "She Will Be Loved." Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Levine, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform. Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs "Sugar." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs in front of flames. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs "This Love." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Levine performs "This Love." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
