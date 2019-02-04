Left to right, Adam Levine, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 3. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

Big Boi is set to tour alongside the Dungeon Family in the spring.

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Big Boi is reuniting with rap collective the Dungeon Family for a new Spring tour.

The reunion tour, which will feature Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP the Great, is set to kick off on April 14 at the House of Blues in Chicago before wrapping things up on April 27 at the Salvage Station in Asheville, N.C.

Big Boi and the Dungeon Family will also be performing in Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 8.

The tour was announced after Big Boi made a guest appearance during Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Sleepy Brown also took the stage with Big Boi.

Big Boi has been linked to the Dungeon Family in the past through his two-man group with Andre 3000, Outkast.

