SHINee singer Onew attends the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, on February 22, 2017. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA

EXO attends the Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards in Seoul, South Korea, on February 22, 2017. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

BTS sent well-wishes to fans on Twitter ahead of Lunar New Year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- BTS, EXO and SHINee are wishing fans a happy Lunar New Year.

The South Korean boy bands were among the K-pop acts to send well-wishes to fans on Twitter ahead of the holiday.

BTS member RM, born Kim Nam-joon, shared a photo on the BTS official Twitter account Monday.

"Happy Lunar New Year," he wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

EXO dedicated a video message to fans Sunday on Twitter. The clip shows the members singing and joking around while wearing matching outfits.

"Lunar New Year's greeting from EXO! Have a happy Lunar New Year and receive a lot of good fortune in 2019!" the post reads.

SHINee wished fans well in a tweet Sunday.

"Happy new year 2019!" the group wrote.

Lunar New Year begins Tuesday, Feb. 5 in 2019. The holiday celebrates the beginning of the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. The Chinese zodiac assigns animals to each year in a repeating 12-year cycle -- 2019 is the Year of the Pig.