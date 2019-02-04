Feb. 4 (UPI) -- BTS, EXO and SHINee are wishing fans a happy Lunar New Year.
The South Korean boy bands were among the K-pop acts to send well-wishes to fans on Twitter ahead of the holiday.
BTS member RM, born Kim Nam-joon, shared a photo on the BTS official Twitter account Monday.
"Happy Lunar New Year," he wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.
행복한 설 되세요 😊 pic.twitter.com/2DA80eVdw3— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 4, 2019
EXO dedicated a video message to fans Sunday on Twitter. The clip shows the members singing and joking around while wearing matching outfits.
"Lunar New Year's greeting from EXO! Have a happy Lunar New Year and receive a lot of good fortune in 2019!" the post reads.
[📸 #EXO]— EXO (@weareoneEXO) February 4, 2019
엑소가 보내온 새해 인사~!
여러분 즐거운 설날 되시고 2019년 새해 복 많이 받으세요!! ❤
#어디에도_없을_완벽한_EXO #EXO #weareoneEXO #엑소 pic.twitter.com/hJ2KxwJdgL
SHINee wished fans well in a tweet Sunday.
"Happy new year 2019!" the group wrote.
#SHINee 가 보내는 📬💌🎁— SHINee (@SHINee) February 4, 2019
"2019년 새해 복 많이 받으세요!" 😊☺️#샤이니 @SHINee https://t.co/0vuGcC0Raf
Lunar New Year begins Tuesday, Feb. 5 in 2019. The holiday celebrates the beginning of the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. The Chinese zodiac assigns animals to each year in a repeating 12-year cycle -- 2019 is the Year of the Pig.