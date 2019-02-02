Future's 'Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZR' is No. 1 album in the U.S.

Rapper Future has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 this week. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Future's Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZR is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Maggie Rogers' Heard It in a Past Life, followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 3, The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 4 and 21 Savage's I Am > I Was at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Meek Mill's Championships at No. 6, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 7, A Star is Born soundtrack at No. 8, Cody Johnson's Ain't Nothin' to It at No. 9 and Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD at No. 10.