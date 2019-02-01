Tiffany Young on pursuing solo career: 'I'm just feeling liberated'

Girls' Generation singer Tiffany discussed her aspirations and new single "Born Again" in a new interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tiffany Young is feeling "liberated" since turning her focus to her solo career in the U.S.

The 29-year-old American singer, born Stephanie Young Hwang, discussed her aspirations and new single "Born Again" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday.

Tiffany came to fame with the K-pop group Girls' Generation after moving to South Korea as a teenager, but left the group's agency, SM Entertainment, in 2017. She will release her second solo EP, Lips on Lips, this month.

"The original intention was always to be a solo artist," she said. "As much as I loved my time in Girls' Generation -- and cherish each and every one of those girls and appreciate the work that we did together -- I knew, for myself, that I had to give it a shot here in the U.S."

Tiffany now lives in Los Angeles and is signed with California's Transparent Agency. She said the U.S. music industry is different from the K-pop world, where executives often have control over a performer's career and image.

"This type of freedom is a privilege," Tiffany said. "I'm not a little girl anymore. I'm a woman now and I'm calling all the shots. I know what I want, how I want it and who I want to be a part of this new era with me."

"I'm experimental AF right now, but I'm also feeling fiercer than ever," she added. "This just felt like the right mood. Dark, edgy, romantic, raw. I'm just feeling liberated. This is my most honest and authentic self."

Tiffany released a sultry music video for "Born Again" last week.

"this was a very emotional journey for me but definitely a special one & im excited to share this moment with you. first single & video from my EP," she told fans on Instagram.

Lips on Lips will debut Feb. 22.