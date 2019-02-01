Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is to perform at the Oscars on Feb. 24. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- All five Best Song nominees are scheduled to be sung at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, media reports said.

Shortlisted for the award are "All the Stars" from Black Panther; "I'll Fight" from RBG; "Shallow" from A Star is Born; "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns; and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrote in a Twitter post Thursday.

"Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest!" the academy tweeted.

Variety reported shortened versions of all the nominated songs are expected to be performed on the air in an effort to keep the program from running over its planned 3-hour length.

The New York Times said the academy initially intended to include only the hit songs "Shallow" and "All the Stars" in the Oscars broadcast, but later decided to expand the musical part of the program.

The awards ceremony, which will recognize excellence in cinema for 2018, does not have a host after comedian Kevin Hart dropped out due to criticism over his past homophobic remarks. He has since publicly apologized.