Monsta X to release new album in February

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will release a new album in February.
Billboard confirmed Thursday the K-pop group will return Feb. 18 with the album Take.2 We Are Here.
Monsta X shared a teaser video for the album Wednesday. The clip shows kaleidoscope-like images and asks fans, "Are you there?"
Monsta X shared a schedule of events in a tweet Thursday. The group will post a series of promo photos before releasing a track list Feb. 13 and a music video teaser Feb. 15.
[#MONSTA_X]— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) January 31, 2019
Monsta X consists of Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M. The group released its debut studio album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter, in 2017, and followed up with Take.1 Are You There? in October.