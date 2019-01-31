Monsta X to release new album in February

A post shared by OFFICIAL MONSTA X (@official_monsta_x) on May 13, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will release a new album in February.

Billboard confirmed Thursday the K-pop group will return Feb. 18 with the album Take.2 We Are Here.

Monsta X shared a teaser video for the album Wednesday. The clip shows kaleidoscope-like images and asks fans, "Are you there?"

"[#MONSTA_X] #190218 THE 2ND ALBUM: TAKE.2 #MONSTAX #WE_ARE_HERE #COMING_SOON #TEASER," the boy band wrote on Twitter.

Monsta X shared a schedule of events in a tweet Thursday. The group will post a series of promo photos before releasing a track list Feb. 13 and a music video teaser Feb. 15.

"[#MONSTA_X] 190218 #MonstaX THE 2ND ALBUM: TAKE.2 <#WE_ARE_HERE> #SCHEDULER," the tweet reads.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M. The group released its debut studio album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter, in 2017, and followed up with Take.1 Are You There? in October.