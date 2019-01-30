Vampire Weekend announce North American summer, fall tour

Vampire Weekend members, left to right, Chris Baio, Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij and Chris Tomson. The band has announced a new tour. Photo by Michael Nelson/EPA

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Vampire Weekend has announced a North American summer and fall tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Father of the Bride.

The band will begin their tour on May 17 by performing at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala. before wrapping things up on Oct. 8 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

Vampire Weekend will also be performing in cities such as Toronto, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cleveland, Chicago, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. local time through Live Nation.

Father of the Bride is Vampire Weekend's long in development project that is set for release in the spring. The group's last album, Modern Vampires of the City, was released in 2013.

Vampire Weekend recently released two new songs from Father of the Bride titled "Harmony Hall" and "2021." The tracks were the band's first new songs in six years.