Ozzy Osbourne (R), pictured with Sharon Osbourne, postponed the U.K. and European portion of his "No More Tours II" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne is feeling "devastated" after delaying the European leg of his tour due to illness.

The 70-year-old British singer announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that he will postpone the U.K. and European portion of his No More Tours II tour after coming down with the flu and a respiratory infection.

Osbourne was to kick off the European leg Wednesday in Dublin, Ireland, and tour with Judas Priest into March. He initially delayed the first four dates because of the flu and was subsequently diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," the star said in a statement.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down," he added.

Osbourne plans to reschedule the U.K. and European tour dates for the fall.

"I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed," he vowed. "It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Osbourne kicked off the No More Tours II tour April 27 in Jacksonville, Fla., and was to end the venture July 29 in Los Angeles.