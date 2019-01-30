BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- BTS member V is sharing a new solo song with fans.

The 23-year-old South Korean singer, born Kim Tae-hyung, released the song "Scenery" on the official BTS SoundCloud account Wednesday.

Billboard said V composed "Scenery" and wrote the lyrics himself. The song is a five-minute ballad featuring V's vocals with a piano melody.

"I still wonder / Still wonder, wonder best part / I still wander, wander next story / I want to make you mine," the singer croons in Korean.

V teased the project last week on the BTS official Twitter account. He posted a clip of the piano melody during a session in the studio.

BTS last released the album Love Yourself: Answer as a group in August. BTS member Jungkook shared two covers of the IU song "Ending Scene" on the group's official SoundCloud last week.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, is hoping to replicate the K-pop group's success with the new boy band TXT. The company introduced TXT members Beomgyu, Heuningkai and Soobin in teaser videos this week.