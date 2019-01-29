New Found Glory announce North American summer tour

You've waited long enough! We bring you From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town Tour w/ NFG, @realfriendsband @theearlynov and @DollSkinBand . It’s going to be a full night of fun so be there or be lame! Pre Sale Tix and Fan Bundles available now at https://t.co/QelvZgDxmD ! pic.twitter.com/xONrBJzlU0

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- New Found Glory have announced a new North American summer tour in support of their From the Screen to Your Stereo compilation series.

The From the Screen to Your Stereo to Your Town tour will begin on May 5 at the Music Farm in Charleston, S.C., before wrapping up on July 14 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

New Found Glory will also be performing in cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas and New Orleans, among others.

The band will be joined by special guests Real Friends, The Early November and Doll Skin. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 1.

New Found Glory plans on releasing From the Screen to Your Stereo 3 on May 3. The series features the group covering popular songs from films. The third volume will feature "Cups," "The Power of Love" and "Eye of the Tiger," among other tracks.