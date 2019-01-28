John Mayer is set to begin touring North America starting in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- John Mayer has added a North American leg to his upcoming 2019 world tour.

Mayer will begin performing in North America starting on July 19 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. before wrapping things up on Sept. 14 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The singer's world tour begins in March in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Asia through April.

Mayer will also be performing in North American cities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 1 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Mayer last released new music in May with his single "New Light" alongside a comedic music video for the track.