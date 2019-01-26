Boogie Wit da Hoodie's 'Hoodie SZN' is No. 1 album for 2nd week

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. Photo by Curtis Huynh/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, followed by 21 Savage's I Am > I Was at No. 3, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 4 and Meek Mill's Championships at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the A Star is Born soundtrack at No. 6, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 9 and Kodak Black's Dying to Live.