Tiffany shared a music video for "Born Again" and a release date for her album "Lips on Lips." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Tiffany Young released a new video ahead of her second solo EP.

The 29-year-old American singer shared a music video for her single "Born Again" and a release date for her album Lips on Lips on Thursday.

Tiffany, a member of the South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, announced in an Instagram post she will release Lips on Lips on Feb. 22.

"this was a very emotional journey for me but definitely a special one & im excited to share this moment with you. first single & video from my EP, is the song titled '#BORNAGAIN,'" the star wrote.

"also happy to announce the release date for my '#LIPSONLIPS' EP will be 2.22.2019 / 12AM EST+ & i also have a very special surprise for you on VALENTINE'S DAY stay tuned," she teased. "ps. thank you from the bottom of my heart i love you all so much."

The "Born Again" video shows Tiffany wearing a ball gown on the beach. The song is Tiffany's fourth English-language song since transitioning into the U.S. music scene in 2018.

Tiffany left Girls' Generation's agency, SM Entertainment, in 2017. She discussed a possible reunion with the girl group in an interview with Billboard in June.

"I told the girls, 'Hey. I'm a free agent. I'm enjoying this. Let me know when you want me. I can be there,'" she said. "I believe the time will come.

Tiffany released her debut solo EP, I Just Wanna Dance, in May 2016.