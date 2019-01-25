Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World announce joint summer tour

Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins. The band will be going on tour alongside Jimmy Eat World. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World have announced a joint summer tour for North America.

The tour kicks off on June 14 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before wrapping up on Aug. 3 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif.

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World will also be performing in cities such as Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston and Las Vegas, among others.

Ra Ra Riot will be performing on the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to help offset the tour's carbon footprint.

"We couldn't be more excited to spend our 25th summer as a band touring the country of our birth to play music for our American fans!" Jimmy Eat World said in a statement. "Thanks to Third Eye Blind for inviting us to be a part of this amazing tour. We can't wait to hang out with our fans as well as making some new friends!"